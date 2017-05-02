OPPO F3 Press renders and Promo images reveals the design

Just two days left to launch a most awaited OPPO smartphone, F3. Oppo has already launched the plus variant of the same phone in March but skipped the release of standard variant.

But now the company decided to launch F3 in India on May 4, 2017. Ahead of its launch, we receive so many rumors and leaks regarding the specifications of the phone. We have also seen the device appearing in GFXBench and Geekbench which revealed most of its specifications online. Now, Androidpure received some of the Press renders and promotional images of Oppo F3.

Like other rumors, these promo images show both the front and back of the device revealing its design. Let us see those pieces of information in detail.

The OPPO F3 comes with a metal body and sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. With a dual front facing cameras of 16MP + 8 MP configuration, it features a main camera of the 13MP sensor. One front camera comes with 120° wide-angle sensor which lets you capture awesome selfies.

