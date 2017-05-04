Oppo F3 with dual selfie camera to launch today in India

Oppo has released its Oppo F3 Plus in March and now it is planning to release the standard variant of the same phone. Yes, the launch is about to happen today.

The company is all set to launch Oppo F3 in India today, at an event in Mumbai which is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm IST. They have also made live stream available for everyone. You can watch it right here. Another interesting thing to be noted is, the company has tied up with upcoming film Baahubali to launch this smartphone.

We have already seen launch teasers showing the phone which looks identical to its Plus variant from the front. So, let us see what are the specs everyone is expecting this phone to come with.

Like F3 Plus, the Oppo F3 variant will have a dual selfie camera setup. It will sport a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and comes with a wide-angle camera feature on the front. It houses a battery of 4000mAh capacity and has a sleek metal design. The pricing details are not clear yet, let us wait for few more hours to know all the details of the phone.