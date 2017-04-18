Oppo Find 9 image leaked showing impressive design; Q2 launch possible

Oppo Find 7 was unveiled back in 2014 with high-end specs but the company did not announce its successor for almost three years. There are rumors that Oppo will unveil the Find 9 smartphone since 2009 though it is yet to go official.

A new render of the alleged Oppo Find 9 smartphone has hit the web revealing its possible design. The Find 9 image has made its way on Weibo looks like a mere concept model. The device seems to sport a curved bottom and there is an Oppo logo at the part below the display. The smartphone's display doesn't feature curved edges but it looks like there are extremely thin bezels around the screen.

Oppo Find 7 was the 2014 flagship from the company. Since then, Oppo hasn't announced a flagship smartphone but focused on the mid-range feature-rich offerings. With this strategy, Oppo has managed to grab the second spot in the Chinese smartphone arena.

This is not the first time that the Oppo Find 9 has been spotted in leaks. Back in January, the speculations claimed that the smartphone will be released this year in a couple of variants - one with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with the Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The rumor mills pointed out that the Oppo Find 9 will feature the borderless technology created by Oppo. The newly leaked render shown in the image above as shows ultra-thin bezels. The Find 9 is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display, feature a 21MP main snapper at its rear, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4100mAh battery. There is a possibility for this smartphone to see the light of the day in the second quarter of this year.

