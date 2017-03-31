Oppo Find 9 to launch in the 2nd half of 2017

After the launch of Find 7, the Oppo have not come up with any flagship phones till date. But there was a rumor for years stating that the company will soon launch another smartphone by name Find 9 as a successor to the previous Oppo Find 7. These headlines are seen since 2015 and now finally the phone is about to see light.

Yes, the Oppo Find 9 will be launched soon this year. As per the reports by Chinese social media, the phone will hit the market in the 2nd half of 2017. Finally, Oppo lovers will be able to taste the exciting features offered in Find 9. It is said that this phone will appear in 2 different variants by the end of this year. But the design of this new phone is not yet clear.

It might look like previous Find phones or current Opportunities phone or something entirely different. According to few sources, the Find 9 may look like OnePlus 5. Still, the rumors are not able to give a fixed shape to this device.

Other than design, few specifications of this phone are quite clear. This flagship phone will be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor and offers 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory. But the affordable version of this phone is said to have 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and Snapdragon 653 chipset.

Both the phones may have a battery of 4100mAh with VOOC fast charger option in it. They may also offer same features when it comes to the camera. With a 21 megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, it will definitely attract some more selfie addicts. These phones are said to run Oppo's new Find OS based on Android 7.0.

Though these are still rumors, we have to wait until it is available in the market to clear our doubts.