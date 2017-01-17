Oppo Find 9 leaked images reveals bezel-less display and more

Oppo, one of the largest smartphone maker in the world appears to be all set to launch its next iteration of Find series smartphones. A couple of images of what could supposedly be the Oppo Find 9 surfaced online revealing a neat bezel-less display.

Apart from the display, the leak also sheds light on some of the key specs of the device. As per the leak, the Oppo Find 9 could come in two variants with the premium model packing Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage space.

The slightly less premium phone, on the other hand, is rumored to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space.

Interestingly enough, the smartphone is speculated to be powered by all-new Find OS based on AI. Although a specific date is not revealed, the smartphone is expected to be unveiled sometime in the first half of 2017. There's no word on the pricing details of the smartphone but should something surface online; we will keep you posted.

Source