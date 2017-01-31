Oppo Find 9 with Snapdragon 835 SoC launch pegged for March

The Oppo Find 9 renders surfaced online last month shedding light on the bezel-less display on the sides and very minimal bezels on the top and bottom. A recent report from China states that the phone might see the light of the day in March.

Previous reports tipped that the Oppo Find 9 might be launched in two variants - one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default memory capacity and the other being a cheaper variant with a Snapdragon 635 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage space. The Oppo Find 9 is believed to run the latest Find OS that is based on a new AI system.

Specs wise, the Oppo Find 9 is speculated to be fitted with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display. Both the storage variants given above are claimed to support expandable storage space up to 256GB using a micro SD card. Like to boot Android 7.0 Nougat with Find OS, the Oppo F9 is believed to flaunt a 21MP main camera at its back with 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash. Up front, the device is claimed to feature a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Like most other smartphones, this Oppo phone is said to feature a fingerprint sensor on board for added security and pack connectivity features including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone is speculated to draw power from a 4100mAh battery supporting VOOC flash charge.

Apart from specs, even the pricing of the Oppo Find 9 has been speculated by the previous reports. As per the reports, the Find 9 smartphone is likely to be priced starting 3999 Yuan (apporx. Rs. 39,000).

