Oppo Find and N series discontinued suggests leak

We have seen alleged pictures of Oppo Find 9 appearing online a few times. It was being speculated that the device would be unveiled soon. However, well-known leakster @Kumamoto technology or Kjuma thinks otherwise.

According to him, Oppo has decided to discontinue not only the Find series but also the N series. Instead, the Chinese manufacturer will its focus on the mid-range smartphones from the R series and the A series. Additionally, the leak has also revealed that the company will launch a premium flagship in Q2, 2017. The Oppo R9, which was launched a couple of years ago, gained a huge popularity due to its impressive specs and features.

In 2016, Oppo introduced its successor devices, the R9S and R9S Plus, which also created a lot of stir in the smartphone industry.

Lately, the rumor mill has been quite active with the upcoming Oppo R11. Countless leaks and speculations have proved how anticipated the phone is. So it is the expected that the upcoming R11 will also do great in terms of sales.

Some are presuming that this is the reason behind the company's decision to stop its flagship Find series.

In any case, we must not forget that the new has come through an unofficial source. Oppo has not made any comments on this matter. However, we have not seen a new phone from the Oppo N series since 2015.

So it can be possible that the company has actually scrapped the N series. On the other hand, the Find series is unlikely to stop suddenly without no announcements.

