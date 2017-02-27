OPPO introduces 5X lossless digital-zoom camera technology at MWC 2017

Chinese tech giant OPPO has unveiled the company's latest innovation in mobile camera technology with the launch of OPPO 5X Project at the ongoing MWC 2017. Termed as 5X Precision Optical Zoom, the camera setup comprises of a dual-lens camera setup that features a wide-angle lens paired with a telephoto lens to offer lossless 5X digital zoom.

OPPO claims it to be World's first periscope style dual-camera technology that has the setup to divert the incoming light through a prism using a periscope-style structure placed at a 90-degree angle to the rear-facing wide-angle lens. The wide-angle lens also integrates OIS technology.

This all-new optical image stabilization solution is said to improve performance by over 40 percent when compared to OPPO's previous camera technologies. This suggests that the pictures taken by the OPPO's 5X dual-lens camera setup will come out to be sharp and free of blur even when a user zoom-in the camera by 5X.

While OPPO has not clearly mentioned about the smartphone that will first get the company's new camera technology, the launch does highlight a handset that is just 5.7mm in width to accompany the new tech. Stay tuned for more updates on OPPO's camera dual-camera setup technology on GIZBOT.

Image Source: Digitaltrends.com