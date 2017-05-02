OPPO is once again set to revolutionize the 'Selfie' experience with OPPO F3

In an effort to spice up the selfie game in the Indian market, OPPO is soon going to launch a new Android smartphone. The upcoming OPPO F3 is a new addition in OPPO's 'Selfie Expert' product line-up that packs in innovative front cameras and capable hardware to get all your jobs done without a hitch.

Equipped with dual-selfie cameras, the new F3 is set to step up the selfie game in the Indian market. Let's find out how.

OPPO has always been at the forefront of mobile camera technology since 2010. The company pushed the envelope by introducing first-of-its imaging technologies such as Beautify mode, screen flash, rotating camera, Ultra HD mode, etc. to enhance the photography experience. The upcoming smartphone will bring the best of these technologies packed inside a metallic handset, which will also look every bit of premium.

Much like the OPPO F3 Plus, which has set a new benchmark in the market, the new OPPO F3 is expected to feature a Dual Selfie camera for naturally stunning selfies- alone and with your loved ones. The dual-selfie camera on OPPO F3 will bring the unique combination of one wide-angle and one standard lens module.

While, the standard lens will offer amazing features such as HDR, vivid depth and minimized noise, the second wide-angle lens will deliver a larger field-of-view, almost double that a regular front camera cannot achieve. Moreover, the wide-angle lens further utilizes the Selfie panorama mode that combines three photos into one, ensuring the whole party gets into the shot.

That said, with OPPO F3, you will never lose any chance to get those amazing group selfies during weddings, house parties or family outings.

OPPO F3's camera will come equipped with Beautify 4.0, OPPO's indispensable software feature that give clear-cut facial contours with adjustable tone, shadows and light while capturing selfies.

The Beautify 4.0 is optimized to highlight beauty, but never at the expense of looking natural.

OPPO F3 is set to launch on May 4 in the Indian market. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more updates on the upcoming Selfie Expert smartphone from OPPO.