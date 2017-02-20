Oppo to launch 5x smartphone photography technology at MWC

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to announce its 5x smartphone photography technology at Mobile World Congress, which will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images.

Speaking about the technology, Sky Li, MD of International Mobile Business & President of Oppo India said, "Oppo's relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography."

This is not the first time that OPPO is unveiling a new technology . The company has launched VOOC Flash Charge in 2014.

"This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO's unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers," Sky added.

Oppo is currently the No. 1 smartphone brand in China with 16.8 percent market share, and the world's fourth best-selling smartphone brand for the second year running, according to IDC.

In India, the brand became the second largest smartphone player in offline market by sales volume. It hit a 10.9 percent share according to GFK data. Oppo was also the first brand which launched selfie focused phones. With Selfie Expert F1, F1 Plus and latest F1s, the brand has created selfie trend across the country.