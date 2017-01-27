OPPO to launch the OPPO A57 smartphone in India on 3rd February

OPPO launched the selfie focused smartphone 'OPPO A57' last year in China and now according to the company's twitter handle, it looks like the company is now ready to launch the same in India.

The company has announced that OPPO A57 will be made available in the Indian market on the 3rd of February.

It seems the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are on a launching spree with the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo amongst others already announcing the Redmi Note 4, Honor 6X and Vivo V5 in India earlier. Now OPPO is joining the bandwagon.

The all new #OPPOA57 is hitting the markets on the 3rd of February. Get ready to become unstoppable.#UnstoppableSelfies pic.twitter.com/LKc4bvNHlH — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) January 27, 2017

While OPPO A57 was first unveiled in China, the device was priced at 1599 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,800). However, when OPPO launches the smartphone in India the price of the device may differ.

That being said, coming to the specifications of the smartphone, the OPPO A57 sports a 5.2-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with ColorOS 3.0 on top of it. The device gets its juice from a 2900mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the OPPO A57 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED Flash and a16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. The handset measures 149.1x72.9x7.65 mm and weighs 147 grams.

