Oppo named under world’s top 3 smartphone maker

A fresh report from Strategy Analytics stated that Oppo secured third place in the world's popular smartphone in Q1 of 2017.

The analytics firm, Strategy Analytics revealed the smartphone shipments and market share details by the model in the first quarter of 2017 and they came up with this interesting news. It turned out to be surprising news to many when Oppo surpassed Samsung and managed to secure this third position. As expected, Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus topped this listing.

According to this report, Oppo sold over 9 million Oppo R9S smartphones. The fourth and fifth positions are acquired by the South Korean giant Samsung for its Galaxy J3 (2016) and Galaxy J5 (2016) phones respectively. As it is mentioned earlier, Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus stood first with 21.5 million and 17.4 million units shipment respectively.

Neil Mawston, executive director, Strategy Analytics says, "Oppo R9S shipped 8.9 million units for third place and 3 percent market share worldwide in Q1, 2017. Oppo is largely unknown in the Western world, but its brand is wildly popular in China and growing rapidly across India. The R9S is Oppo's flagship 4G device with key features such as dual-SIM connectivity and fingerprint security."

Regarding the Samsung's position, Linda Sui, director of Strategy Analytics says, "Samsung was still gearing up for the launch of its new Galaxy S8 portfolio, but managed to get two models in the top five during Q1 2017. The Galaxy J3 captured 2 percent global smartphone market share and fourth place, while Galaxy J5 took 1 percent global share to become the world's fifth most popular model."

Sui adds, "Samsung's J3 and J5 are mid-range devices that sell very well across Europe and Asia and they helped to offset Samsung's troubles with the Note 7 battery fiasco in the quarter."