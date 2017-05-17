Oppo R11 appears on AnTuTu Benchmarks: Specs revealed

In the past couple of weeks, we have seen several upcoming smartphones from Oppo being leaked online. The smartphones being Oppo Find 9, Oppo A77 and Oppo R11.

However, the Oppo R11 model seems to be doing regular rounds on the rumor mill as numerous leaks have popped up on the internet on several occasions. As such, earlier leaks of Oppo R11 include an appearance on the 3C certification site in China, also an appearance on a TV commercial and the recent one where a leaked image revealed three color variants of the smartphone.

While this has all been going on, Oppo fans might have something new to rejoice. The alleged device has now appeared on AnTuTu benchmarks and it kind of reveals and at the same time confirms some of the specs of the device.

According to the AnTuTu benchmark listing, the Oppo R11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In addition, while the screen size remains a mystery, it looks like the display will have a full HD (1080X1920) resolution. Oppo R11 will also be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and this means that R11 users will get to experience Nougat with the handset right out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, the listing shows that the smartphone will sport a 20 MP + 20 MP camera. However, it is unclear whether those will be a dual camera setup or just single cameras on the front and back. Earlier rumors have suggested that Oppo R11 will feature dual camera setup.

In any case, it is expected that Oppo will launch the device soon. As of now, we will just have to wait for the company to make the smartphone official or for further details to pop up online. If it does happen, we will update you on the same.

