Oppo R11 to be launched on June 10; video commercials released

To follow the current trend, Oppo released an official video commercial of the much-awaited upcoming smartphone, Oppo R11. The company has also released a poster confirming the release date of this device.

These three official teasers by the company hint us an immediate availability of the device. The phone is said to launch on June 10 according to the poster to see this handset in the market. Especially the two video commercials released are mainly focused on the imaging capabilities of the device. It did not reveal any other information so far.

But because of the leaks and rumors, few of the spec details have already have revealed. The phone has also appeared for TENAA certification a few days back giving away some of the key specs. According to it, the phone will have a dual camera setup on the rear which is packed with 16MP and 20MP camera.

The Oppo R11 will sport a front-facing selfie shooter of 20MP resolution with professional portrait mode and runs on latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone will use its own skin the Color OS on top of Nougat. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor and coupled with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of native storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

Display-wise, the device is said to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display having 1080p resolution. The phone will be backed by 2900 mAh battery which is more than enough to last for a day. For now, only these many pieces of information are known. Let us see what future leaks have got to unveil.

