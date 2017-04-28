Oppo R11 clears 3C certification: Launch imminent

From what we have been hearing lately, Oppo is set to announce its new smartphone the Oppo R11 in the market soon.

While the launch date is yet to be officially fixed, Oppo R11 has just received 3C certification in China. Besides, now that the smartphone has appeared and cleared the Chinese 3C certification we can more or less have a fixed opinion that the smartphone could be launched very soon in China.

Oppo R11 has already been spotted on GFXBench earlier also. And several alleged images of the device's protective casing has also been leaked revealing some design aspects of the smartphone. The images basically showed a rear dual camera set-up. Moreover, on careful examination, the leaked Oppo R11 image also features a design similar to that of iPhone 7 Plus.

As per the GFX listing, the smartphone will be a camera-centric smartphone and will probably come with a 20MP selfie snapper and a 16MP rear camera.

Other specs revealed by the listing include a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Qualcomm 660 processor along with Adreno 510 GPU. Oppo R11 will also run Android 7.1.1 OS.

In another case, Oppo is also set to launch a new smartphone the Oppo F3 in India on May 4. The company has already launched the F3 Plus model last month.

