Oppo R11 to come with SD 660 SoC under the hood

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the Oppo R11 from the past few weeks. Finally, Oppo has released an official video ad along with a set of posters, which clearly reveal the design of the Oppo R11. We have come to know that the smartphone will have dual cameras on its back.

And on the front, there will be a selfie camera with professional portrait mode. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer did not reveal any of its internal specs. Well, up until now. The company has just made a post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, which confirms that the Oppo R11 is going ship with a Snapdragon 660 chipset under its hood. Even Qualcomm China has stated the same through a Weibo post.

So according to the posts, with Oppo R11, the SD 600 series would be using HVX and come with support high-performance, low-power image processing. This actually makes sense considering the dual camera setup and the advanced selfie camera that the phone features.

The Snapdragon 660 is said to be the more powerful chip with improved performance compared to SD 653. Qualcomm also claimed that this new chipset provides better performance by 20 percent whereas its GPU provides better graphics feature by 30 percent.

To speak about its specs, it is a 14nm chipset which has eight different cores of Kryo 260 where four cores work at 2.2 GHz and the remaining four cores at 1.8 GHz.

So, the Oppo R11 is going to be the first smartphone to feature the SD 660 SoC.

