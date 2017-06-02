Oppo R11 hands-on video leaked online: Watch it here

Well, it might not be long before we see a new Oppo smartphone in the market. The device to be launched is expected to be the Oppo R11. However, reports also suggest that the company could also launch a Plus variant of the same device.

That being said, with many leaks already circulating over the internet we more or less have an idea of the upcoming smartphone and what it is bringing to the table. From leaked press renders to live images we have seen it all. And while the launch is imminent, we were expecting few more leaks to pop up before the official announcement of the device.

And it has happened again. A fresh leak of the smartphone has just surfaced online and this time it's a hands-on video of Oppo R11. So with this, we get to see the smartphone more clearly and in great detail. We might just have no room left for any imagination.

In any case, the video has been uploaded on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. The nine seconds video shows the smartphone from front to back as well as the sides. The smartphone seems to come with a metal body with a new antenna design. You can also see the dual rear camera module and it has been horizontally placed.

Further, when you look at the side of the device it seems that Oppo R11 has slim form factor. The volume rockers and the power button seem to be placed on the opposite sides. There is the home button at the front with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

That is all we can make out from the video. Meanwhile, previous leaks have suggested that Oppo R11 could come with a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display and be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz which could be paired with 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone is expected to sport a pair of 16-megapixel and 20-megapxiel dual rear cameras with 2x optical zoom. Interestingly, the smartphone is also expected to feature a 20-megapixel camera at the front. Oppo R11 should run on the latest Android Nougat with the company's own Colos OS on top. And finally, the handset is expected to be backed by a 2,900mAh battery.