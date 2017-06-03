Oppo R11 launching on June 10 to be priced below Rs. 30,000

As the Oppo R11 is rumored to be unveiled on June 10, the rumors and leaks regarding the same are surfacing online almost every day of late. The recent ones have leaked on the same day and reveal two different aspects of the upcoming smartphone.

One the leaks have revealed that the Oppo R11 will not feature a USB Type-C port, which will make the smartphones future proof. The other one is pretty interesting as it reveals the alleged price tag of this device. Going by a new leak from China, it looks like the Oppo R11 might carry a price tag of 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000). However, there is no official confirmation regarding the pricing of the Oppo R11.

From the previously leaked information, it is clear that the Oppo R11 will arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC under its hood paired with 4GB RAM. The display is likely to be a 5.5-inch AMOLED panel with FHD 1080p resolution.

The Oppo R11 is believed to arrive with a dual-lens rear camera setup that will comprise of a 20MP primary camera lens and a 16MP secondary camera lens. Up front, the device is likely to make use of a 20MP selfie shooter, thereby making it another selfie-centric smartphone coming from Oppo's stable. Both the cameras are rumored to use AI-based algorithms to improve the image quality. The Oppo R11 might run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with ColorOS 3.1. The device is said to be powered by a 3000mAh battery that will keep the lights turned on.

