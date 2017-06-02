Oppo R11 leaked images appear online; supports previous rumors

The video teasers and posters of Oppo R11 have started flowing in the internet space ahead of its launch. The leaks and rumors along with it succesfully created some more hype about this upcoming smartphone.

We are expecting to see some more news regarding this handset until the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially unveils the device on June 10. Now, a leak has popped up online revealing the phone in different colors as well as giving away some design details. Let us see what are they and how similar it is to the previous rumors.

Confirms the old rumors The newly leaked images confirm the previous rumors of Oppo R11. We can see a rear dual camera setup along with a LED flash which was stated earlier as well. On the front, it comes with a home button, which also functions as a fingerprint sensor. Also Read: Oppo R11 official Video Ad released just before its launch Apart from that, it includes a power button on the right and the volume rocker on the left. This leaked image also shows the device in different colors- pink, black, and gold. Well-packed specs The much-awaited Oppo R11 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. One can also expand the given storage up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone will sport a 5.5 inch 1080p AMOLED display and expected to run on Android Nougat 7.1.1. Optics and Power To speak about the optical part, the handset will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with 20MP+16MP resolution. This duo sensor is placed horizontally along with a LED flash. On the front, it housed a 20MP selfie shooter to capture the amazing selfies. The phone is backed by a not-so-poor battery of 3000mAh capacity.

It is known that the company will launch the plus variant along with R11. This Oppo R11 Plus is rumored to come with a 6 inch 1080p AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and larger battery of 4000mAh battery.

