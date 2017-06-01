Oppo R11 official Video Ad released just before its launch

To keep up with the current trend, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo released a video Ad officially ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on June 10.

Just a few days back, the company released three new posters revealing its launch date and few of its specs. Now, a new video ad has been unveiled by the company which clearly speaks about its design aspects. Although few of its specs have leaked out earlier, this posters and ads help in knowing some more. Let us see what are the physical details revealed by this new video ad.

Display and colors The video clearly shows the upcoming Oppo R11 in three pleasing colors- Gold, Rose Gold, and Black. Look-wise, the device comes with a full metal body and sleek antenna lines drawn on the edges. With a 5.5-inch display, it comes with slimmest bezels. Also Read: Oppo R11 sample photos spotted online; Full specs revealed Other info Other than the display, we can also observe a fingerprint scanner on the front. To speak about the rear, the device sports a dual camera setup which is aligned horizontally along with a flash LED next to it. As expected, the Oppo logo can be seen in the center. Previous rumors When previous rumors are dug deep, we get some more information of the device. According to it, the Oppo R11is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage. On optics part, the phone will sport 20MP+16MP duos on the back with 20MP selfie shooter on the front. The device houses a large battery of 3000mAh capacity under the cover.

