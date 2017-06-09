Oppo R11, R11 Plus with 20MP selfie camera announced: Specs, features and price

Oppo was expected to launch the R11 and R11 Plus smartphones on June 10. But, the devices seem to have been launched at an event in China today.

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus are different only in terms of a few specifications. The Oppo R11 features a smaller 5.5-inch display and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Also, it has a 3000mAh battery under its hood. The Oppo R11 Plus being a bigger variant comes with a 6-inch FHD 1080p display and comes with 6GB RAM and the same 64GB storage space. The battery capacity under the hood of this device is a capacious 4000mAh battery unit.

Display

The Oppo R11 comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD 1080p display with 60000:1 contrast ratio and up to 98.5% NTSC color gamut. On the other hand, the R11 Plus has an FHD 1080p AMOLED display. The device has narrow bezels measuring just 1.6mm and 77% screen-to-body ratio.

Hardware

Both the smartphones from Oppo are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. The Oppo R11 has 4GB RAM while the R11 Plus has 6GB RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and the same can be expanded further using a microSD card. Remember that the devices have a hybrid dual SIM card slot that will support either two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM card and a microSD card.

Software

Both the Oppo smartphones are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS topped with ColorOS 3.1.

Camera

The Oppo R11 and R11 Plus have a dual-lens camera on the back with 20MP and 16MP sensors. The camera also has 2x optical zoom with image processing powered by Qualcomm Spectra ISP. There is Portrait mode for selective focus by blurring the background behind the subject. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera for clear selfies. The rear camera's 16 MP sensor has a f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, 6P lens and the 20MP sensor has f/2.6 aperture and 5P lens. The front facer has an aperture of f/2.0.

Battery

The Oppo R11 has a 3000mAh battery while the R11 Plus has a 4000mAh battery. Both the batteries have VOOC flash charging as well.

Other aspects

The Oppo smartphones have a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the home button at the front. Also, there are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartphones have been launched in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color options. The pricing will be revealed only tomorrow.