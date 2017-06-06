Oppo R11 Plus TENAA listing confirms key specs

The Oppo R11 is all set to be launched on June 10 along with the Oppo R11 Plus. Now, we the device seems to have made its presence once again on TENAA.

We have already seen numerous leaks regarding the Oppo R11 while its Plus variant has surfaced only on very few leaks. The R11 Plus has been spotted on the TENAA listing that reveals its key specifications just days before its unveiling. Notably, this is not the first time that the device has been listed on the Chinese certification site, but this time we even have the photo of the R11 Plus along with its specs.

Ultra-thin bezels The photo of the Oppo R11 Plus shows that the device features black color at the rear and while color at the front. The photo sheds light on the ultra-thin bezels around the screen. Also, there seems to be a home button at the front and the design is quite reminiscent to the R11. It makes us believe that the difference between the two models could be their screen size alone. Key specs are out The Oppo R11 Plus is listed to boast of a 6-inch FHD 1080p display. The device is likely to be slim with a thickness of 7.8mm and weigh in at 188 grams given that it has a juicy 3880mAh battery. The R11 Plus is believed to arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 64GB storage that can be further expanded and 6GB RAM. We can expect a few more variants as well to be unveiled. Yet another selfie-centric phone The TENAA listing shows that the Oppo R11 Plus might arrive with a dual-camera setup at its rear just like the one expected to be seen on the R11 with 20MP and 6MP sensors. The front camera is said to be a selfie-centric one with a 20MP sensor. It is likely that the smartphone will be launched in Rose Gold, Gold, and Black variants.

