Oppo R11 Posters and Promo Ad reveals design and camera setup

Indian cricket team sponsor company, Oppo is now all set to launch its dual camera smartphone by name R11. Following the current trend, even Oppo releases teasers, ads, and posters ahead of its launch to grab the attention of Oppo fans.

The leaks and rumors revealed so far have made everyone to eagerly wait for this upcoming device. Now a new video ad has been released by the company which successfully attracted all the selfie lovers. They have also released set of posters along with the ad, which clearly shows us how the final Oppo R11 looks like.

We can also see the spokespersons for the R11 in the different posters sent out by the company.

Design The video ads and posters clearly show us the front view of the upcoming handset, OPPO R11 for the first time. We can see a physical home button in the front which is positioned in the bottom along with a selfie camera and receiver speaker at the top. Also Read: Everything About Oppo R11; specs, leaks and more At the edges, there is a narrow bezel with the top and bottom bezels being the larger ones. Specs known so far We can not consider this upcoming phone as a flagship device because of its specs and price. It is a mid-ranger phone packed with a Snapdragon 660 processor. As expected, the device comes with a fantastic camera setup which can be considered as a better one when compared to other phones in R-series. It will come with a dual rear camera setup as per the posters and videos surfaced online. We cannot find a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, so R11 is said to come with a fingerprint sensor in the front. Availability The video ads and posters show the availability of the phone in three different colours-Gold, Rose Gold, and Black. There were rumors earlier stating that the company will also launch a plus variant of the same device. Also Read: Oppo R11 Plus variant appears on TENNA: Launching alongside Oppo R11 But, for now, no information are revealed regarding this. Let us wait till Oppo officially addresses the launch of upcoming phones.

