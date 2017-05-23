Oppo R11 and R11 Plus clear TENNA: Specs confirmed and launch imminent

Oppo might soon launch two new smartphones Oppo R11 and R11 Plus in the market soon. These two phones have already been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors earlier on and we might just have little room for imagination as to what these devices will bring.

That being said, these two smartphones have yet again been spotted on the Chinese certification site TENNA. Now that the devices have most likely cleared the certification process it could mean that the smartphones will hit the market soon. Apart from that, the listing further confirms some of the earlier rumored specs and features of the devices.

So let's have a quick look at what the listing actually reveals about these two smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and Processor As per the listing, Oppo R11 will feature a 5.5-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, while the Plus variant will have a 6-inch screen. Though the processor name is not mentioned, we are expecting the two devices to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 660 processor. RAM As for the RAM, Oppo R11 will get a 4GB RAM whereas the Oppo R11 Plus will be getting a massive 6GB RAM. Both the devices will be getting 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. Cameras Both phones will be getting the same dual-camera setup which will include 16 MP and 20 MP CMOS sensors along with support for 2x optical zoom. At the front, there will be a 20MP camera. SEE ALSO: Oppo R11 Posters and Promo Ad reveals design and camera setup Further talking about the software, both the device will run on the latest version of Android that is Nougat 7.1.1. However, Oppo will be using its own skin the Color OS on top of Nougat. Battery The listing further reveals that the battery capacities of the two smartphones, Oppo R11 will be backed by a 2900mAh battery while Oppo R11 Plus will come with a 3880mAh battery. So these are pretty much the information we get from the TENNA listing about the soon to be launched smartphones Oppo R11 and Oppo R11 Plus. Further, these look like the final specs of the devices.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Sources 1 / Source 2