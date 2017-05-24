Oppo R11 rear camera samples appear online

Chinese manufacturer Oppo is known for making phones with powerful cameras. It is all set to its new camera flagship phone Oppo R11.

Apart from the numerous leaks and rumors, the company has also released an official video ad along with a set of posters, which clearly reveal the design of the Oppo R11. As expected, the device will come with dual cameras on its back. And on the front, there will be a selfie camera with professional portrait mode. Now, Oppo has posted some sample pictures taken by the R11's dual cameras in portrait mode.

Superior image quality As quite apparent from these shots, the rear cameras of Oppo R11 do capture amazing portraits. The images are quite sharp with blurred backgrounds. You can easily pass these pictures as taken by some DSLR camera. The subject is wearing different clothes in each shot; sometimes bright colors and sometimes dull. We are guessing that it is to show how the camera reacts differently depending on the intensity of color. Moreover, the skin colors are rendered perfectly too. Camera specs There is no doubt that the optics part will be the USP of Oppo R11. Rumors have it, the rear dual camera setup will consist of one 20MP wide-angle and another 16MP telephoto lens. Just like the front-facing camera, both the rear cameras will be able to take professional quality portrait photos with blurred background. While the rumors never seemed unlikely, these new set of images has put an end to all our doubts. Processor suitable for better camera performance A couple of days ago, Oppo made a post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, confirming that the Oppo R11 is going ship with a Snapdragon 660 chipset under its hood. Even Qualcomm China has stated the same through a Weibo post. Point to be noted, Qualcomm's latest processor is specifically suitable for the kind of camera setup Oppo R11 boasts.

