Oppo R11 receives 500,000 registrations in just 3 days

Oppo recently launched its flagship smartphone the Oppo R11 in China. The company has significantly launched this smartphone with an aim to regain their dominance in the Chinese market.

While this may be the prime reason, Oppo R11 does come with a significant upgrade in terms of specs and features compared to its predecessor Oppo R9. Moreover, the new handset could be in direct competition with other smartphones like Xiaomi Mi6 and the soon to be launched Honor 9.

And it looks like Oppo could go ahead in the competition as the new device Oppo R11 seems ready for success considering reports that are now coming out of China. Well, the new device has reportedly crossed the 500,000 registrations mark in less than 3 days after it was announced on June 9.

Chinese retailer JD.com has revealed this information and they are the exclusive online retailer for the Oppo R11. In any case, the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the smartphone is currently listed at 3,199 Yuan (Rs. 13,246) and is available in Gold, Rose Gold, as well as Black.

As much as it sounds impressive, the registrations are done without any transactions. Basically, it is more like booking the device and only provides an opportunity for the interested consumer to take part in the first flash sale which will be held on June 16th.

And we must say that as it has already reached half a million registrations, we are expecting the device to instantly go out of stock in just minutes.