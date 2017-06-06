Oppo R11 registrations are open ahead of June 10 launch

Back in May, Oppo released a video trailer confirming the June 10 launch of the Oppo R11. This smartphone is believed to be launched alongside its bigger variant, the Oppo R11 Plus.

While we are a few days ahead of the launch of the Oppo R11, it looks like the registrations for this smartphone are open just days before its official unveiling. The official website has listed the Oppo R11 for registrations. The listing confirms that the press conference will be held on June 10 and the product page is likely to be updated soon. The features of the R11 have been revealed by the product details section of the product page.

Going by the same, the Oppo R11 is said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 660 SoC and feature a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 20MP telephoto lens and a 16MP wide-angle lens. The camera is said to have 2x optical zoom and capable of clicking photos with bokeh effect. There is a Portrait mode that will blur the background by focusing just on the subject. Up front, there will be a 20MP selfie camera.

Otherwise, the smartphone will arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat topped with ColorOS, this phone is likely to be powered by a 2900mAh battery.

The listing on the official website shows that the Oppo R11 will be launched in three color options - Rose Gold, Gold and Black. The device seems to have a thin metallic chassis likely to measure 7.6mm. The price tag information is yet to be revealed by the listing on the official website. But the rumors claim that the device will be priced around $485 (approx. Rs. 31,000).

The listing on the Oppo site shows that there will be screen damage insurance for a year at $19 (approx. Rs. 1,200) and extended warranty for six months at $12 (approx. Rs. 750) and for one year at $19 (approx. Rs. 1,200).

