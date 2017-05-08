OPPO R11 revealed in three color variants: Leaks

After Oppo R11 made its appearance for 3C certification in China, it is almost confirmed that the device will be launching sometime soon. Also, the appearance of the same device on TV commercial made everyone to raise their eyebrows.

Now, there is another interesting thing about Oppo R11 which made the eagerly awaiting buyers beam with joy. Yes, the new leaked image which surfaced online shows the device in three different colors. Though the quality of the leaked image is not that good, one can easily make out that it is an upcoming Oppo phone, R11. Let us see what those colors are and other spec details this image reveals.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Three different colors and dual camera setup The leaked image clearly specifies that the upcoming Oppo phone, R11 will be made available in three different colors- Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. Other details are not that clear because of the blur effect. Also Read: Leaked image of alleged Oppo R11 reveal dual camera setup If we observe this blurred image carefully, we can see a dual camera setup on the back of the Gold variant. The fingerprint sensor looks missing in the image. So, we can consider that this sensor will be placed on the Home button in the front. Rumors on camera In the recent past, the phone was rumored to come with dual camera setup on the rear. Now, this leaked image confirms those rumors. According to those rumors, the phone has a main sensor of 16-MP and a secondary sensor of 8MP. The device will have a front-facing selfie camera of 16 MP. Few other rumors say that the selfie shooter may be of 20MP. Other specs As per the previous leaks and rumors, the phone is said to come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Also Read: Oppo R11 TV commercial leaked: Confirms earlier rumored features With a display of size 5.5-inch, it is speculated to run on latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The recently received 3C certification says that the Oppo R11 will have VOOC fast charging with 20W support.

