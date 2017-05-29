Oppo R11 sample photos spotted online; Full specs revealed

Just a few hours back, we came across a new leaked image of a silver color variant of Oppo R11 on the internet. Like other leaked images, this pictures revealed few design aspects of the device.

Along with them, the company has also started teasing the pictures of this upcoming model in the form of posters and video ads. All this managed to give away one or the other details of the phone. But, now a close shot of the same device has appeared online along with three new camera samples. This as expected, speaks a lot about the specs and features of the smartphone.

Close view of Oppo R11 This close shot of the device describes the design of the Oppo R11 very clearly. According to the observation, R11 have a similar design as Oppo R9-series. But, dual camera setup on the back differentiates this from its predecessors. Also Read: Oppo R11 in silver color variant surfaced online; Specs known so far The phone features a powerful camera which got confirmed by the sample photos released recently. It shows the crystal clear photos captured by the device with no distortion. Well-packed specs As expected, the phone will have high-end specs in it. With Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 660 processor, it features dual rear camera of 16MP + 20MP. This camera integrates Spectra 160 ISP and is also said as a depth optimized camera. It offers a 2X lossless zoom feature with professional portrait mode. The camera samples are shown here. Overall, we can say that the upcoming Oppo R11 packs a powerful camera and software in it. Other details The phone sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is backed by a 2900mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS which is modified with Color 3.1.

