Oppo R11 in silver color variant surfaced online; Specs known so far

It looks like Oppo R11 leaks are never going to end. We have already seen quite a lot of leaked image of this much-hyped phone, R11 which is said to launch sometime soon.

Now once again, a new leak has been surfaced online which speaks about the design details of the phone. Two new pictures have been leaked online of the silver color variant of the upcoming model, Oppo R11. As the brand name itself says, the phone will be centered around selfies. But, let us see what are the other details we can construct from this newly leaked images.

Leaked information The design details can be interpreted from this new pictures. A dual camera can be seen on the back which looks similar to iPhone 7 Plus. It has a single LED flash next to the camera setup. Also Read: Oppo R11 to be launched on June 10; video commercials released It is a silver color variant with metal finish. There is also a physical home button and a fingerprint scanner on the front portion of the device. Specs known so far Already key specs of the smartphone have been revealed by rumors and leaks. According to it, the phone will sport a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera with a 20MP front-facing selfie camera. Oppo R11 will be powered by Snapdragon 660 chip and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. Display and Software used The smartphone will feature an AMOLED display of 5.5 inches having 1920×1080 pixels resolution. It houses a battery of 2900 mAh capacity and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

