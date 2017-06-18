Oppo R11 to launch outside China in the coming week

The Oppo R11 was launched last week in China and while it has been only available in the country, reports suggest that the new smartphone will soon be available in other countries as well.

A post on Weibo states that the device is first going on sale in Taiwan next week. The post also mentions that the launch date is scheduled for June 21 and that the phone will be priced at NTD 15,990, which translates into around $525 (approx Rs. 33,844). The price seems to be a little higher compared to the Chinese pricing which is 2999 Yuan $440.

However, it is good news that the handset is being made available outside China as well. Now that the launch is set for Taiwan and it is the first step, the company might also soon release the device in other markets too.

In any case here are some the features and specs of Oppo R11.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage The Oppo R11 comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD 1080p display with 60000:1 contrast ratio and up to 98.5 percent NTSC color gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. The device is backed by 4GB RAM and offers storage capacity of 64GB which can be expanded further using a microSD card. Camera Talking about the optics Oppo R11 sports a dual-lens camera on the back with 20MP and 16MP sensors. The camera offers 2x optical zoom with image processing powered by Qualcomm Spectra ISP and several modes for taking pictures. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The rear camera's 16 MP sensor has a f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, 6P lens and the 20MP sensor has f/2.6 aperture and 5P lens. The front facer has an aperture of f/2.0. Battery and Software The Oppo R11 packs a 3000mAh battery and it comes with VOOC flash charging as well. The dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with ColorOS 3.1 on top. Other Aspects The Oppo smartphones have a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the home button at the front. Also, there are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartphones were launched in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color options.