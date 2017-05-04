Oppo R11 TV commercial leaked: Confirms earlier rumored features

Oppo just launched the Oppo F3 today in India, and now it looks like the company is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone soon. But this will be in China.

In any case, a new TV commercial for the Oppo R11 has just been leaked online further confirming the various rumored features of the upcoming smartphone. The video of the smartphone further reveals its design and its camera features.

The TV commercial also reveals that Oppo R11 will come with a 20 MP front shooter for selfies apart from the dual camera setup. However, the video does not provide any technical specifications such as display size, processor, RAM, etc.

Talking about the leaked commercial, it is a 20-seconds video and shows a girl that having a hard time taking a picture or a video of street performers. Then tall guy approaches her and helps her in taking the shot. Well, the message is little unclear but the video ends with the actual name of the device Oppo R11 next to three units. And it also reveals at least two color options Pink and Gold that the smartphone will be available.

Earlier leak from GFXBench notes that the Oppo R11 will have 5.5" screen with Full HD resolution. The RAM will be 4 GB, and the storage will be 64 GB and the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

While the leaks are becoming more prominent and that an ad has already been shot, Oppo might be launching the device in the coming days.