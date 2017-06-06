Oppo R11 with dual cameras and Snapdragon 660 goes official

The Oppo R11 has been spotted in multiple leaks in the past few days. The smartphone was tipped to launch on June 10 in China.

Surprisingly, the Oppo R11 has just been listed on the official website of Oppo without any fanfare. However, keeping in line with the earlier report, the smartphone will indeed get launched on June 10. The website listing has revealed that the Oppo R11 will come in three different color options: Black, Gold and Rose Gold. It is also evident from the images, that it will feature rear dual cameras in a horizontal housing.

To begin with, let's talk about the most highlighted feature of the smartphone, which is its camera setup. The Oppo R11 sports a rear dual camera setup, which comprises of a 20MP and a 16MP sensor. The cameras support 2x optical zoom for better close up images.

What's more, the cameras come equipped with a professional Portrait mode that gives the blurred background effect. Likewise, the phone houses a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

As for the other specifications, the Oppo R11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, it has 64GB of native storage capacity.

On the software front, the Oppo R11 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with the layer of Oppo Color OS on top. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with full HD resolution and a relatively small 2,900mAh battery.

As of now, the company has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone. In any case, we will get to know all the details in the next week.

