Oppo R11 with Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

As many of you may know, Oppo is all set to take the wraps off the Oppo R11 on June 10. The flagship device has just been spotted on popular benchmark site, Geekbench. It has scored 1607 points in the single-core test and 5823 points in the multi-core test.

The Oppo smartphone has been leaked multiple time before this. Not just leaks, even the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released a video ad and some posters featuring the much-awaited device. So we already know the design aspects of the Oppo R11. It sports a full metal body with sleek antenna lines drawn on the edges. The handset is also expected to come in three different color variants: Black, Gold and Rose Gold.

Now, the Geekbench listing has shed some lights on its internal specs as well. Apparently, the Oppo R11 is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 1.84GHz. However, the processor can achieve a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. Notably, the Snapdragon 660 SoC was unveiled only last month and R11 will be the first phone to feature it.

Speaking of other specifications, the device is said to come with 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo R11 would also feature a 5.5-inch full HD display and a 3000mAh battery for keeping the lights on.

In terms of optics, it would come equipped with a rear dual camera setup consisting of 20MP+16MP sensors. Up front, there will be a 20MP selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button. On the software side of things, the smartphone would arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.

Keeping in line with the other Oppo flagships, the R11 would have a Plus variant with a larger display, RAM and battery.

