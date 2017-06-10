After Oppo R11 and R11 Plus, Oppo R17 could be on the cards

It was only yesterday that the Oppo R11 and Oppo R11 Plus smartphones were announced by the company in China. So soon the rumor mills have started churning out the details regarding another R series smartphone that could be in the making.

Going by the latest information that comes from the popular leakster and Twitter user @mmdj_china, Oppo is prepping another R smartphone. This information cannot be ignored as the tipster is known for the leaks regarding the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8 meant for the Chinese market and the Galaxy S5 Pro and Galaxy C7 Pro. Moreover, it was the same source that revealed the first live image of the Oppo R11's dual-lens rear camera.

Now, the same Twitter user is back with the very first leak regarding the Oppo R17. The reference of this device comes from what looks like the retail box of the device. The box clearly shows the Oppo R17 moniker and the color Black is also evident from it. The IMEI number on the box starts from 865 and the other digits seem to have been tapered off in the image.

The leakster doesn't divulge many details regarding the device. However, we are sure that the device exists as the IMEI number has been revealed. Notably, the prototype devices usually lack the IMEI number.

While nothing much about the Oppo R17 is known, we can expect it to be an updated version of the Oppo R11 with improved specifications. It is expected to retail the dual-lens rear camera setup that is seen on the Oppo R11. To know more details regarding the Oppo device that is in question, we need to wait either for another leak to surface online or for an official confirmation regarding the device.