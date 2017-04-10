Oppo R6051 spotted on GFXBench with 20MP selfie camera

It was only in the last month that Oppo unveiled the F3 Plus selfie expert smartphone. Within a couple of weeks, the company seems to be all ready with its next smartphone.

We say this as an Oppo R6051 with a Snapdragon 660 processor has been spotted on GXFBench. From the leaked benchmark database, we can see that the alleged Oppo smartphone makes use o an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. Notably, this is not a flagship SoC from Qualcomm. The processor is likely coupled with Adreno 510 GPU. The listing shows an FHD 1080p 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space.

The benchmark listing reveals almost the complete specifications of the smartphone. It shows that the Oppo R6051 might arrive with a 20MP front-facing selfie camera and a 16MP primary camera at its rear. It does not show 4K video recording support in any of these camera modules. The software that the upcoming Oppo smartphone might use is likely the Android Nougat 7.1.1.

From the listing, it is clear that the Oppo R6051 could be yet another selfie-centric smartphone from the stable of the Chinese manufacturer. We say so as the benchmark database shows a 20MP front facer on board.

Apart from the GFXBench listing, there is no official information regarding the Oppo R6051. This moniker looks like a codename and the final one could be announced at the time of its official launch. We expect to come across more interesting information about this smartphone in the coming days.

