Oppo R9, R9 Plus, and F1s new software update brings added benefits

OPPO, one the popular Chinese smartphone brands has just announced that it is updating the OS software to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. While this might have seemed absurd since Android Nougat is already out in the market but some of the company's smartphones are still running the older version Lollipop OS.

However, the new update is now available to be downloaded and installed for Oppo R9, R9 Plus, and F1s smartphones that were launched last year. According to the company, if users upgrade to the latest version of the Color OS they will be getting an extra benefit. Basically, the new update will allow the OPPO R9 Plus and R9 users to have a dual-sim function with 4G+3G compatibility.

SEE ALSO: OPPO F3 Plus Review: OPPO's best camera smartphone is also a good overall performer

The new update has started rolling out in Australia currently. It should make it to other markets in the days to come.

On the other hand, as usual with any update the company has given some instructions on what should be done before upgrading to the new OS. First, the company says that users should make sure to backup their data before starting the upgrade as all data will be wiped in the process. Users will also need to make sure there is more than 40 percent battery and at least 1.5GB free storage space on the phone or micro-SD card to download the software installation package.

SEE ALSO: Oppo Find 9 to launch in the 2nd half of 2017

The whole process of installation should take some time, so users are advised not to perform any other operations or power off their device during the installation process.

Source