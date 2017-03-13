Oppo R9S to come in a new exciting color variant

Oppo's R9S smartphone was one of the popular smartphones that received a good number of sales in 2016. Well, to further capitalize on this popularity, looks like the company is planning to launch a new color variant of the smartphone.

According to various reports, the R9S model will soon be released with a new greenish hue which will go on sale in the Chinese market soon. If it does come with the new mentioned color, then the R9S model will have five different colors. Currently, the smartphone is available in color options like Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and the recently launched Reddish hue.

Further, the marketing poster displayed at some Chinese building reveals both R9S and its Plus variant will be getting the new color.

However, there is no official statement from the company on when exactly the green model would be made available for purchase or what will be its pricing. Various rumors suggest that the launch could happen by end of this month and that the pricing could remain the same. In any case, it is evident the China will see the device first than anywhere else.

