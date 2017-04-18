OPPO R9S is China’s Top Selling Smartphone

According to a survey done by Sino research, the OPPO R9S which was launched last year is said to be the most popular smartphone in China. It was not a surprise because we already know how the sales mark of this device has gone high like anything after its launch.

Some previous reports also stated that OPPO sold 3 million Oppo R9S units in January 2017. The popularity of this phone has gone to such a level that, even the young users who are between the age range of 18 - 23 years opt for this phone constituting the user base of 78.7%. This made Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanghai have the highest sales. Now it is having a single market share of 5%.

Even iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 users are said to replace their phones with this Oppo phone, making it to successfully stand out from such popular brands. Another interesting thing to be noted is, this device is not so budget-friendly. Though it costs high, the well-built design and great specs attracted many users to try this model.

To grab the attention of some more buyers, they even kept adding different color variants. Read further to recall the specs of this phone which was launched previous year.

What made it so popular? The R9S has got an excellent camera compared to other series. It comes with the sensors which are jointly developed by two famous manufacturers- OPPO and Sony. Both the rear and selfie camera offers a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor. Also Read: Oppo Find 9 image leaked showing impressive design; Q2 launch possible The sensor used here is said to be fast and also can be compared with the camera speeds of SLR. It even comes with dual LED flash on board and supports dual-core focus. Other specs Other specs include a Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 chipset coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. This storage can be expanded further up to 256GB via microSD card slot. When it comes to display, it sports a 5.5-inch screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone runs on android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Operating system. Price and color options As it is mentioned earlier, the company kept releasing different color variants one by one. Initially, they launched the phone in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color option. Also Read: Oppo F3 Plus black edition launched: Up for sale in India Later, they came up with green color smartphone followed by the red variant. The price being somewhat high, it costs 2799 Yuan ($416).

With so many features at a feasible price range, there is no doubt in gaining such a record-breaking success.

