Oppo R9s up for sale in black and white color variants

Oppo R9s announced in October 2016 is probably one of the best selfie shooter smartphone available in the market currently. Launching globally months back, the Oppo device is now available for sale in Australia at a price tag of Rs. 30,568.

The Oppo R9s smartphone is listed for sale on JB Hi-Fi, Optus, Woolworths Mobile, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile. The smartphone is up for sale in only two color variants, wherein one is black and the other is white. Well, Oppo R9s is also launched in red color, but unfortunately is only available in just selective markets which include - China, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Talking about the phone launch in India, well there's no official statement by Oppo as of yet.

Oppo R9s is highly focused on camera department, especially on the selfie shooter. Featuring a 2.5D curved 5.5-inch display, the Oppo handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant. In terms of storage, the smartphones will come with a 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Further running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, Oppo R9s comes with a 16MP rear and front camera feature, along with Sony's IMX398 sensor with dual-focus technology. Not only that, the camera also comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) and supports 4K video recording.

For further information on Oppo R9s, read here

