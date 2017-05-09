Oppo to integrate third-party services to compete with Samsung

We have seen how Oppo is striving hard to make some space in the hugely crowded mobile platform by offering selfie phones to grab the attention of youngsters. Now, they are into some other plans to compete with the rivals in the smartphone segment.

According to Economic Times, the Oppo is looking forward to make some investment in mobile internet startups in India to integrate some third-party services on their platform and also app store to especially compete with a South Korean smartphone manufacturer, Samsung. Not just this, Oppo is also planning to continue its focus on selfie-centric phones, which made the company deepen its root in an Indian market.

Also Read: OPPO R11 revealed in three color variants: Leaks

Will Yang - brand director, Oppo India, told Economic Times, "We have an investor department in China, and they look for mobile internet start-ups and companies to invest in. It is managed at the group level. We are looking for similar companies or start-ups in India."

It looks like, the company is following the steps taken by Micromax and Xiaomi who invested in the Indian mobile internet companies to offer services and gain some presence in the country. Though it managed to secure 4th position by shipments having 10% market share in the first quarter, they are still trying to offer some more localized products and services in our market.

Also Read: Purported Oppo Find 9 design sketches spotted online

To recall, the market share was lead by Samsung with 26%, according to Counter Research. Yang adds, "We aim to achieve either no 1 or No 2 position in India. Our aim is to compete with Samsung and no other brands."

He says that Oppo will have at least one smartphone in each price category, except for the sub-Rs 10,000 price list. "As a strategy, we would probably stop entry level. As for positioning of the brand even in China, we focus on mid and premium segments. Entry-level is not our focus area as it provides less user experience," he adds.

Source