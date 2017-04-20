Oppo to launch F3 in India on May 4

Oppo introduced the Oppo F3 Plus in India last month, and now the company is all set to launch the Oppo F3 on May 4. Just like the former one, the device is going to come with a front dual-camera setup. However, the pricing and availability of the Oppo F3 are not known yet.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced its partnership with the much-hyped film Baahubali to launch the phone. As of now, Oppo has not shed much light on the specifications of the upcoming device, apart from saying it will "feature high-performance hardware along with optimised software to provide smooth user experience."

Also Read: OPPO R9S is China's Top Selling Smartphone

Besides, the phone will bear a wide-angle camera feature in front for better composition in selfies.

We can see from the image that the Oppo F3 will have a bit different design than the Oppo F3 Plus. However, the front of the phone looks similar to that of the Oppo F3 Plus. Also, the fingerprint scanner seems to be located underneath the Home button.

Hold your breath!#OPPOF3 is coming on 04.05.17!

Loaded with amazing features & a Dual Selfie Camera, the new #SelfieExpert is incredible. pic.twitter.com/2aJZnAbguw — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) April 20, 2017

To refresh your memory, the recently launched Oppo F3 Plus is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor teamed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory space that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and packs a large 4000mAh battery.

The key highlight of the smartphone is its dual camera lens setup at the front. The device flaunts a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera at the front. While

the Oppo F3 plus carried a price tag of Rs. 30.990, the Oppo F3 is expected to come at a lower price.

Source