Oukitel K10000 Pro with 10000mAh battery to be launched soon

Some Chinese manufacturers seem to take the smartphone innovation to whole new level. That being said, now a new Chinese player known as Oukitel is gearing up to launch a new phone most probably in June. And its key highlight will be the large battery that will be powering the device.

So if you ever wished that your smartphone battery lasted longer, then this smartphone is taking the battery game to a whole new level. Dubbed as K10000 Pro, the soon to be launched device will feature a whopping 10000mAh battery. And according to reports, the smartphone can be fully charged within three and a half hours.

As per the company, the smartphone comes with a flash charge technology and its charger comes with a rating of 12V/2A, that efficiently delivers the required power to charge the device that fast.

Battery Life This smartphone will be the successor to the original K10000 model which was launched in 2015. Therefore, talking about the battery life we can somehow guess that the company might announce that the smartphone will deliver 10-15 days of battery backup. It had made such claims with the previous model and since the new Pro model is said to be an upgraded version, we are expecting something exciting. Heavy or Light? However, as large battery sounds interesting there has been few concerns regarding that the phone size and weight and many assume that the smartphone will be heavy. But according to reports again, the smartphone is expected to weigh 292.5 grams. Which considering the battery size is not so heavy. Other features Apart from the massive battery, the smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch 1080p display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek octa-core 1.5Ghz processor and it should be paired with 3GB of RAM. The K10000 Pro will come with 32GB of storage. Pricing and Availibility Unfortunately, these are all the details that are available right now. The phone was in fact showcased at MWC but we do not have the official price and availability details as well information about features like the cameras, software, and others right now. All the details should be revealed in the days to come.