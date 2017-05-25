Oukitel K10000 Pro with massive 10000mAh battery launched

Oukitel has just announced the latest addition to its K-series; the K10000 Pro. We already know that this series consists of mid-range handsets with mammoth batteries inside.

As expected, the new smartphone also comes with a whopping 10,000mAh inside. Notably, it features the biggest juice box in an Oukitel K phone so far. Given the size of the battery, the K10000 Pro is a bit bulky. However, the phone looks quite stylish at the same time. Thanks to the combination of genuine leather back padding and an aluminum frame, it has a premium appearance.

Read on to know about the specs and price of the Oukitel K10000 Pro.

Display and software The Oukitel K10000 Pro sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The display is covered by a Corning Gorilla glass for better protection and has capacitive navigation keys embedded into it.

The smartphone arrives with Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. Under the hood The massive 10,000mAh is obviously the USP of this newly launched Oukitel phone. What's more, the battery comes with 12V/2A flash charging support. Other than that, it is fueled by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, which is clocked at 1.5GHz. While the chipset employed in it is quite disappointing, the K10000 Pro has 3GB of RAM teamed with 32GB of default storage. Optics The Oukitel K10000 Pro flaunts a 13MP rear-facing primary shooter, which is accompanied by a LED flash. Coming to the front, there sits a 5MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. Availability and pricing The Oukitel K10000 Pro is going to carry and price tag of $219.99. It will be up for sale in various retail stores sometime in early June. However, the pre-registration for the smartphone has already begun. The company is also holding some interesting contests so customers can get the phone at a discount. Video showing off the design and specs Here you can watch the video posted by Oukitel Mobile which features the Oukitel K10000 Pro.

