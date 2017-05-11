Oukitel K4000 Plus hands-on video shows polycarbonate body and 5-inch display

In the previous week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oukitel announced that will launch a new phone dubbed as the Oukitel K4000 Plus. Many were surprised to hear the company's decision to revive the K4000 series. What's more, the company even released a video revealing that the device will come with a pre-installed privacy system. Other than that, nothing was revealed about the Oukitel K4000 Plus.

Now, after a week, Oukitel has posted a video on its YouTube page, which has shed some light on the features and specifications of the device. Looking at it, we can expect the K4000 Plus to give tough competition to others smartphones within the $100. While the company hasn't given any details on the pricing, it is most likely to be a mid-ranger. Now, let's go through the specs lineup of the Oukitel smartphone.

Also Read:Rumored OPPO Find 9 Renders expose sleek design with thin bezels

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and display As you can see from the video, the Oukitel K4000 Plus sports a stylish, thin body. The frame of the device is made of CNC crafted zinc alloy, while the battery cover is made of a polycarbonated material, which gives it a soft yet firm hand feel. Up front, there is a fingerprint sensor that also double functions as a multi-action button. The top bezel holds the front-facing camera along with a flash, and the earpiece. The back of device bears a single camera accompanied by a flash. Talking about the design aspect, the Oukitel K4000 Plus has a 5-inch LCD (1280×720 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The screen appears to be quite transparent and should provide good readability even in bright sunlight. What's more, it's a 5-point multi-touch display that is good for playing games. Hardware Under the hood, the Oukitel K4000 Plus is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor bundled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with 16GB of default storage. It is still unclear whether the storage space can be further expanded or not. In addition to this, there is a large 4100mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the lights on for longer hours. Software and other things The Oukitel K4000 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Camera-wise, it will feature an 8MP rear shooter as well as a 2MP front camera. The device also boasts some impressive features such as 1-tap speed up and power saving mode. Besides this, the display of the device has been optimized for optimum power consumption. As for availability, the Oukitel K4000 Plus is expected to go on sale next week onwards. Inbuilt privacy protection system The pre-installed privacy system is being regarded as one of the key features of the Oukitel smartphone. This system allows you store all your private photos, videos, messages, call logs inside it. What's more, you can even store apps in it. It will not be visible in the main system and only you will be able to access those things via a password. Notably, the privacy protection system will not be dependent on the normal operating system. Oukitel K4000 Plus first hands on video Take a look at the hands-on video of Oukitel K4000 Plus from here.