Oukitel's new K4000 Plus phone to feature inbuilt privacy protection system

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oukitel has just announced that they are all set to launch a new phone dubbed as the Oukitel K4000 Plus. The fact that the company has decided to revive the K4000 series is really surprising.

Oukitel has even released a video of the phone. While the video hasn't revealed much about the features and specifications of the K4000 Plus, it has given us an important piece of information. The company is working on a new operating system for the device, which will offer better privacy and security to the users. As seen from the video, the phone will come with a pre-installed privacy system.

Also Read: Sony Xperia X Ultra to come with 6.4-inch display and 21:9 aspect ratio

Notably, it will not be dependent on the normal operating system. This system allows you store all your private photos, videos, messages, call logs inside it.

What's more, you can even store apps in it. It will not be visible in the main system and only you will be able to access those things via a password. Sounds pretty awesome, doesn't it!

This phone could be perfect for those who like to keep things behind the curtain. As we have already mentioned, no other details concerning the ASUS K4000 Plus are known yet. Its predecessor, the K4000 was launched back in 2015.

To recall, the handest sports a 5.0-inch LCD display with 1280×720 pixels resolution (HD). The 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 quad-core processor under its hood is backed up by 2GB of RAM.

The smartphone packs a removable 4000mAh battery and has 16GB of native storage. On the optics front, the K4000 features an 8MP primary shooter as well as a 2MP front-facing camera.