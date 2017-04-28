Oukitel U11 Plus with 3,700 mAh battery to release globally soon

Looks like, Oukitel's new smartphone is going to make its way to India soon. The company is finally launching the U11 Plus outside China. While the pricing and exact release date are not known, it is likely to get unveiled sometime in May.

The Oukitel U11 Plus gained a lot of attention due to its stylish design and powerful specs. The phone is available in two different color variants: Black and White. The U11 Plus sports a 5.7-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and Asahi glass (TP) on top of it. The device measures at 154.1x79.4x8.3mm and weighs about 209.6 gram.

On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MT6750T processor clocked at 1.5GHz.

As far as the storage space is concerned, the U11 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Keeping the lights on is a large 3,700mAh Li-ion battery with 5V/1.5A quick charge support.

In terms of optics, the Oukitel U11 Plus flaunts a 13MP (16MP interpolation) primary camera with LED flash as well as a 13MP (16MP interpolation) front-facing camera with LED flash for taking selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options offered by the smartphone include GSM, WCDMA, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, FM Radio, 3.55 jack and a micro-USB port. In addition to this, U11 Plus also features a fingerprint sensor.

Looking at the design and specs, Oukitel U11 Plus is indeed an impressive smartphone.

