Oval-shaped, colorful Nokia 3310 to hit Indian shores in May

Nokia 3310 has become the talk of the town. Looks like Nokia lovers are more excited about the comeback of the classic Nokia 3310 than the other rumored Android devices which include - Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia 8, Nokia 3 and more.

Talking to an Indian based smartphone dealer, Indian Express reports that the HMD will surely be unveiling the awaited Nokia 3310, alongside the other high-end handsets. There have been a lot of speculations about the device lately, however, HMD is yet to confirm them.

Adding on to the rumor mill, reports are such that HMD has completely revamped the design and look of the device, and will appear to be oval shaped now. If the rumors are to believed further, this classic Nokia device will apparently arrive in multiple colors.

To recall, the upcoming Nokia 3310 is going to be a premium version of the classic model, and as per the rumors will be the cheapest device to be announced at MWC 2017 and is expected to be priced somewhere between 3000 to 3500.

Sadly, no more information about the device has been revealed for now. Well, about the availability and launch, fresh rumors suggests that Nokia 3310 can be announced at the MWC 2017, and may eventually hit the Indian stores only around the month of May.

However, reports also add that the Nokia 3310 will be available in a very limited quantities. To extend its reach, the Finland-based firm will try our dual channel strategy, making its devices available in both online and offline stores, unlike the other smartphone vendors.

