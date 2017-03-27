Over 12 million Huawei P9 and P9 Plus units sold globally

Thanks to all the hard work it put, the Chinese telecommunication equipment manufacturer company Huawei has made quite a name for itself in the smartphone industry.

The company is known for making shiny, metallic, premium-looking flagship phones. For example, last years Huawei P9 and P9 Plus had a glossy metal body and sported a dual camera on the back. The manufacturer also put in a huge amount of money for the PR and marketing campaign making sure they will be etched in the mind of anyone looking for brand-new smartphones.

Well, it looks like all the efforts have actually worked out for Huawei. Yu ChengDong, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group has disclosed that over 12 million Huawei P9 and P9 Plus units have been sold across the globe so far. He revealed the information at the launch event of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in China.

The company has experienced a whopping 2 million hike in sales figure up from their previous sales record of 10 million in December 2016.

Besides making the revelation about the new milestone, the CEO also announced that the company is expecting the recently launched Huawei P10 and P10 Plus to cross the 10 million sales mark as well.

However, if we compare Huawei with other electronics giants such as Samsung and Apple, it is still falling behind. Samsung sold around 10 million Galaxy S7 phones within30 days of its launch, and Apple managed to sell 13 million iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices within their release weekend.

But there is no doubt that Huawei has come a long way to make a notable presence in the smartphone industry.