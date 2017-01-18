Oxygen OS 4.0.2 is now rolling out for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T with several bug fixes

Chinese smartphone vendor, OnePlus is concentrating heavily on the software section of their phones. The company after releasing the Android Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.0 update for both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, it is now rolling out an incremental update in the form of Oxygen OS 4.0.2 with several bug fixes.

Having said that, this new update did not fix the biggest problem caused by the Oxygen OS 4.0.1 update which was released last week- the Wi-Fi connectivity, but thankfully OnePlus solved the Google Play Store download bug, which annoyed several people and the list includes us as well.

Tony L, the Staff Member of OnePlus forum posted the changelog of the latest Oxygen OS 4.0.2 update:

• Improved Shelf Customization

• Updated APN Settings for select Carriers

• Fixed Proximity Sensor bug during calls

• Fixed Google Play Store download bug

• Increased System Stability

***Known Issues and Fixes

• WiFi connectivity might still fluctuate, if you experience this issue, please send me a pm

He is pretty much clear that the Wi-Fi connectivity issues are still present with the devices. Several users complained about the battery life issues on both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T after updating their device to Oxygen OS 4.0, and this is due to the Wi-Fi bug itself. Hopefully, OnePlus will soon push another OTA update to address all the issues.

The Oxygen OS 4.0.2 update already started rolling out in the form of batches and will hit every device in the upcoming weeks.